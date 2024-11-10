Legendary Comedian Roasts State Of America After Trump's Victory: WATCH

Tim Dillon was cooking on his podcast episode after President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

The 45th President will now be America's 47th President after crushing Vice President Kamala Harris in the general election. It was a blowout every few people saw coming.

The reactions in the aftermath have been nothing short of incredible. We have lots of meltdowns, hot takes, women showing support for Trump in viral videos and just about anything else you can imagine.

Tim Dillon releases incredible post-election podcast.

Dillon, one of the most famous comedians on the planet, is leaning into the chaos. He released a new podcast episode Saturday breaking down the state of America after Trump's win, and it's a must-listen.

He jokes about reeducation camps, idiots blaming comedians and podcasts Trump's victory, Kamala having no real beliefs and much more.

It's arguably some of Dillon's best work, and a great reminder what great comedy is supposed to be. You can listen to the entire podcast below, and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how can anyone not find that incredibly funny? Tim Dillon time and time again proves that he's an absolute star when it comes to comedy.

I damn near spit out my drink when Dillon joked about how people should just turn themselves in early for reduced time in the reeducation camps.

Comedy is supposed to be edgy. It's supposed to push the envelope. That's what Dillon does, and that's why he's so popular.

Also, anyone angry at podcasters for Trump winning is an idiot. Maybe liberals should analyze why their strategy failed instead of being enraged with anyone with anyone who spoke with Trump. Kamala Harris could have gone on Joe Rogan. She chose not to. That's her problem - not Rogan's.

What did you think of Dillon's post-election podcast? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.