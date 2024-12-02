Comedian Unleashes Rant About Liberals Guaranteed To Melt Woke Snowflakes: WATCH

Tim Dillon unleashed a truly incredible rant after Thanksgiving.

The popular holiday is officially behind us, and I hope you all enjoyed plenty of time with family and friends watching football and enjoying a few cold beers along the way.

I certainly did while spending time with my fiancée and her family in New York. I might hate New York City (you probably do too), but I enjoy being with good people outside of the concrete jungle.

You know what else I enjoy? Comedy, and Dillon gifted people a gem.

Tim Dillon roasts liberals and people who can't cook.

The popular comedian released a new podcast over the weekend roasting people who can't cook on Thanksgiving….and took some shots at liberals who don't understand why President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

Dillon said the following, in part, when cutting loose:

"They don't understand why they lost. They still don't get it. It's because the only thing you people have left is a smug sense of superiority and most people would rather die than agree with you. They'd rather give up their rights and walk into the fire than spend five minutes with you because you c**ts are so smug and superior and it's based on nothing. It's based in the fact that you went to a f*cking four-year college and someone stamped a f*cking degree on a piece of paper so you can sit at a big Fortune 500 firm and lecture everybody else and trannies. Shut up. It's Thanksgiving. Cook the food it's called! I don't give a sh*t."

You can watch his hilarious rant in the video below starting around 8:30, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Just be aware that this one is definitely going to offend people who don't have a sense of humor, and I wouldn't have it any other way.

I hope you all enjoyed his rant as much as I did. It certainly feels like comedy is making a huge comeback. Not only is comedy making a comeback but it's making a comeback in a huge way.

It's supposed to be edgy, offensive, uncomfortable and above all else, funny as hell. Dillon is leading the fight to make comedy great again, and this rant is a perfect example of why people love him.

Props to Dillon for another outstanding rant. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.