Famous Comedian Crushes DEI And Nasty Woke Liberals: WATCH

Tim Dillon, once again, cut loose on his podcast, and his latest targets are a fun one:

Hypocritical wokes and DEI.

Dillon is known for pushing the limits, and that's what's made him one of the best comedians in the world. Unlike lots of people, he truly doesn't care who he offends.

It's incredibly refreshing.

Tim Dillon rips DEI.

After many years of woke chaos, DEI is finally being crushed in America, and for good reason. Merit is what should be the standard. There's no place for DEI in a civilized society, and Dillon cooked on his latest podcast of the insanity many of us watched for years.

"All these museums and all these institutions and universities and corporations had these DEI officers, all of a sudden there were these six-figure jobs for some of the most mediocre people in the world that were now existing in these companies. And threatening and trying to terrify the board and the corporate structure and CEO. The CEOs of these companies just said, 'Just give them what they want. Give them what they want. Let them do what they want.' Because they want to continue to operate a company without being slandered in the press."

You see Dillon's comments starting around 1:00:00 in the video below

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Dillon is a national treasure. He cuts straight to the point, and does it in a way only he can.

People allowed DEI and woke losers to hold them hostage for years. Many people were afraid of being smeared as bad people if they didn't comply.

Personally, I never tolerated that garbage, and I'm sure many of you reading this didn't either. Fortunately, the momentum has shifted and DEI is being swept into the trash where it belongs. The fact Tim Dillon is dragging it in front of his millions of fans is the cherry on top.

What do you think of Dillon's rant?