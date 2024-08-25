Famous Comedian Roasts Kamala Harris In Brutal Fashion: WATCH

Tim Dillon didn't hold back when talking about Kamala Harris on the latest episode of his podcast.

The Vice President formally accepted the Democrat party's nomination for POTUS at the DNC earlier in the week, and the election is officially fully underway.

Dillon, one of the most famous comedians on the planet, has been on an absolute heater when it comes to torching politics in America, and his latest comments are gold.

What did he compare Harris' policy ideas to? A Las Vegas restaurant sign. Yes, he thinks her views are straight out of Vegas - one of my favorite cities.

Tim Dillon torches Kamala Harris.

Dillon dropped a new episode of his podcast Saturday for his fans, and as expected, he couldn't help but take some shots at the DNC.

The popular comedian said the following, in part, when going after Harris' plan to price control food:

"Kamala Harris is running on, I'm not even kidding, the word "joy." Joy. Be happy. It has nothing to do with healthcare. It has nothing to do...She said, "We're going to stop the food from being expensive, fatty! You're going to be able to eat for less." That's what Kamala's platform is. She wants to put price controls on the food. Her platform right now, the only policy we know about is essentially a sign in a Vegas restaurant. Eat for less. That's all she said. That she's going to let these fatty boom batties into the grocery store."

You can listen to his full comments in the video below starting around 13:40, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video right here is why people love Tim Dillon. Most comedy has become weak and boring. Democrats and the woke mob are seemingly off-limits for many people in comedy.

Not Dillon, and that's why people flock to his comments. He's been on an outrageously impressive roll over the past month or so.

He previously went after the VP for not knowing anything and participating in a "Game of Thrones" style overthrow of President Biden.

For those of you who haven't seen that incredible moment, you can watch it below starting around 26:00.

With the election under three months away, I have no doubt Tim Dillon will continue to bring the heat, and that's good news for fans of comedy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.