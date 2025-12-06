Star Comedian Crushes Cringe Influencers With Hilarious And Vulgar Rant: WATCH

Comedian Tim Dillon unleashed an absolutely incredible rant about influencer and internet culture.

There are few things that annoy me more in life than the rampant degradation of standards and behavior since influencer culture has exploded over the past several years.

Let's be honest. Having access to Instagram and a camera doesn't make you a model. Being able to share foolish life advice doesn't make you some kind of guru.

Yet, that's what seems to have become normal, and it's both pathetic and hilarious.

Tim Dillon cooks influencers and internet culture.

If there's one person who doesn't mince words when over the target, there's no doubt it's Tim Dillon. It's always hilarious when he starts cooking, and in his latest podcast episode, he took aim at all the idiots living in delusion on the internet.

He stated the following, in part, while ranting about the culture that has become normal:

"I understand it seems great to be doing lines of Adderall at two o'clock in the morning wondering if some wh*ore is stealing from your Miami apartment. I understand that seems amazing. 'Is this wh*re stealing my watch in a Miami high rise?' I know that's what people want, but there's more to life than that. Like, a lot more. Truly, you'll be happier doing other things. You'll be happier doing other things with your time than that. I know that's the goal. That seems to be the goal of every person that exists on the internet under the age of 25. They all want to live in Miami. They all want to have a Lamborghini, and they all want to wonder if an OnlyFans wh*re is stealing their watch at two o'clock in the morning. Is she going through the drawers? What is she looking for?"

You can watch Dillon's absolutely laugh-out-loud funny rant in the video below starting at 28:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon is out here doing the good work of the Lord by blasting the insanity of internet and influencer culture.

You truly don't hate people who engage in that nonsense enough. To be fair, there are some people I know with large followings online who are very normal and chill. They're the exception, not the rule. They're also not faking it. They're legitimately famous.

The people who kill me are the morons with a few thousand followers behaving like they live the life of Matthew McConaughey or Sydney Sweeney. You're not fooling anyone.

I've told this story before and I'll tell it again because it never gets old. I grew up with someone who unironically thought they were an Instagram celebrity…..and had about 3,000 followers. This person thought they were one phone call away from being a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Without question the most miserable person I've ever met. Nothing was about actually enjoying life and having fun. It was all about crafting an online image. I wonder what happened to that person. Something tells me they probably haven't changed.

That's just one example. I could go on and on, but everyone understands the point I'm making and Dillon is making.

What do you think of Dillon's rant? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.