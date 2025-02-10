Comedian Destroys Nasty Hollywood Hypocrites In Savage Fashion: WATCH

Tim Dillon nuked Hollywood elitists for being hypocrites in a fashion only he can.

Dillon remains one of the most entertaining men in comedy, and the dude truly doesn't care who he offends.

That's why he's become one of the top comedians in the world. Shockingly, people enjoy comedy that pushes the limits.

He also has a tendency to just tear people to shreds if you end up in his sights.

Enter nasty Hollywood elitists.

Tim Dillon destroys Hollywood hypocrites.

Dillon released a new podcast episode Saturday discussing "Emilia Perez" star Karla Sofía Gascón, a male who identifies as a transgender female, having old tweets criticizing Islam and George Floyd. Instead of piling on like many are, he actually pointed out that a transgender person not liking Islam is really not that hard to understand.

Dillon said the following in part while ranting on the episode:

"It really isn't a big deal to me a transwoman doesn't love Islam. Why is that such a big shock to people in Hollywood that a transwoman wouldn't automatically adore Islam? Why is that huge deal to Zoe Saldana or any of these people? Now, obviously, we know it's a big deal. These people have to completely pretend…They have this logically incoherent position that even though fundamentalist Islam believes nothing they believe, they still have to welcome anyone into America. It just is the position of everyone in LA, for whatever reason, to just say that everyone belongs in America no matter what they believe. Unless you're Russian. Unless you're like a Russian or something, but everyone else. Even if you believe women should have to wear a thing and you know."

Dillon also made it clear he has zero interest in sending American troops (CORRECT!) into the Middle East to deal with the current situation.

"I like that America has different groups of people that are represented, but we have a separation of church and state. We have laws. We have customs. And here's the reality of the situation. We have a culture. We have a culture and we need to agree upon to some degree what culture is," Dillon continued.

You can watch Dillon's ranting starting around 37:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a prime example of why Tim Dillon is arguably the best comedian in America right now. Personally, I don't care at all what some actor/actress in Hollywood tweets.

It doesn't move the needle at all for me, but people piling on old tweets is among the insufferable actions a person can do.

Who cares? Seriously, who the hell cares about old tweets? Furthermore, if you don't understand why a transgender person or a gay person might not like Islam, then you might want to read a history book.

Iran and Saudi Arabia - the two most powerful Islamic regimes in the world - both have strict laws against gay people. Is this really a mystery? Do we really need to unpack why Islam and homosexuality don't blend well together?

Props to Dillon for pointing out the obvious and doing it in a style that only he can. That's what makes him the star that he is.