Gavin Newsom Ruthlessly Trolled By Comedian Over Starting A Podcast: WATCH

Tim Dillon took a flamethrower to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom decided to jump into the podcasting game, and it's, truthfully, not a bad idea. In fact, I was talking with some people at OutKick on Thursday morning about it being a clear attempt to rebrand himself as a moderate instead of a slimy far left politician.

Why? Because Gavin Newsom wants to be President more than may any person in the country, and he views 2028 as his shot.

Tim Dillon roasts Gavin Newsom's podcast.

Well, Tim Dillon isn't fooled or impressed by Newsom's pivot, and he couldn't pass up the opportunity to crack a few jokes while roasting the Democrat Governor.

"All that other sh*t you heard about me, that ain't me. All the crime and people with their knife to their neck after you walk out of the sushi restaurant, that ain't me. This is me now. The guy who is talking to Charlie Kirk. I'm the guy who is talking to people, and I'm sitting in my nice spare room in a nice house that's gray. And this is me. I'm just a chill guy. Everything else ain't me...This is what Gavin Newsom is now doing instead of running California. He's decided to do this podcast, and he might be better at this than governor," Dillon said while mocking and impersonating Newsom during a new podcast episode released Thursday.

You can watch his full bit below towards the start of the episode, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Tim Dillon to sum up and react to Newsom's entrance to the podcast game in a way only he can.

It's obvious to everyone who knows anything about Gavin Newsom what he's doing. He wants to bring on conservative guests to build a huge platform that makes him appear to be the friendly alternative to right wing policies.

Ignore the fact that California is a crime-infested hellhole, people are leaving the state, and it was locked down in pathetic fashion during COVID.

Ignore all that, and just focus on how Gavin is now a smooth-talking podcast host. Yeah, it's ripe for roasting, and that's exactly what Dillon unleashed Thursday.

Now, will it work for Gavin? That remains to be seen, but it's, honestly, not his worst idea he's ever had. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.