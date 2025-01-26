Comedian Savagely Destroys Nasty Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

Tim Dillon nuked the bishop who thought it was appropriate to lecture President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The Right Reverend Mariann Budde, the Bishop of Washington, faced serious criticism after unleashing a woke barrage against Trump and Vance during the Service of Prayer for the Nation at Washington National Cathedral.

Why did she think it was her place to tell the President and VP what to do? Your guess is as good as mine. The American people are who they answer to. Not a woke religious leader.

For those who didn't see her comments, she said the following:

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families — some who fear for their lives. And the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurdwara and temples."

Tim Dillon destroys woke bishop.

Well, Tim Dillon - one of the best comedians in the world - released a new podcast episode Saturday that was absolute comedy gold. There was talk about Elon Musk's hand gesture, but the best moment came when the popular comedian decided to take aim and Budde.

He unleashed a comedy riff/rant that had me cackling when I first heard it Saturday night with an ice cold Coors Banquet in my hand. It's a great reminder of what comedy is supposed to be because it's wildly inappropriate and will likely offend anyone without a sense of humor.

You can watch Dillon's rant starting around 22:00 in the video below. Just be warned that you *SHOULD NOT* listen to this video if there are kids in the room and you don't have headphones. It's a hard R-rating. Consider yourself warned.

Now, crack a beer and enjoy.

And that right there is a prime example of why Tim Dillon is awesome. How many comedians would have the guts to push the limits like that? The answer isn't many, but he didn't hold back at all.

And for anyone who likes to be offended, just remember that comedy is supposed to be edgy. Great comedy is a pillar of a free society. If that offends you, then that's a you problem.

I'm more than fine just letting Dillon cook on any subject he wants to.

What did you think of Dillon's rant?