Trump, Vance Caught On Camera Being Lectured To By Woke Religious Leader: WATCH

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance didn't look overly impressed to be lectured with a woke message in church.

Trump and Vance are officially the leaders of America after being sworn in Monday as President and VP. They spent most of Monday attending official ceremonies and parties.

That continued Tuesday when the duo attended the Service of Prayer for the Nation at Washington National Cathedral……but this one got a bit awkward.

Trump and Vance lectured by woke bishop.

The Right Reverend Mariann Budde, the Bishop of Washington, decided to unleash a woke rant about gay people, transgender people and people illegally here in the country.

Apparently, Mariann has never heard about a time and a place. She said the following, in part:

"There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families — some who fear for their lives. And the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurdwara and temples."

As you can imagine, Trump and Vance didn't look happy. The VP, especially, looked incredibly annoyed by the nonsense she was spewing.

You can watch it unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't want to tell Mariann how to do her job, but we had a pretty significant election back in November on many of these issues. Trump and Vance crushed former VP Kamala Harris.

You'd think she'd know how to read the room. I guess they don't teach that wherever she pursued her education. Lecturing the new President and Vice President on how to deal with immigration or transgender youth is insanity.

She's a bishop. In what world does she think she has the authority to lecture anyone on anything political? It's just another example of how wokeness knows no bounds.

Just completely out of pocket for her to do this in an event that should be focusing on embracing a new chapter, but that's why the woke mind virus is losing. It simply doesn't have a chance. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.