Star Comedian Gets Brutally Honest About The Role Of Comedy: WATCH

What's the role of a comedy in society?

Legendary comedian Tim Dillon recently joined me for an interview ahead of his new Netflix special "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country" premiering.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, and one of them was what the role of comedy and a comedian are. Is it to be serious or is it to just have fun analyzing what's happening? I asked Tim and he made his thoughts clear!

You can watch his answer starting around 1:45 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I agree 100% with Tim, and I hope you enjoyed hearing his thoughts as much as I did. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to follow along at the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts