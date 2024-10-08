Star Comedian Gets Brutally Honest About The Role Of Comedy: WATCH

Published|Updated

What's the role of a comedy in society?

Legendary comedian Tim Dillon recently joined me for an interview ahead of his new Netflix special "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country" premiering.

The interview covered a wide range of topics, and one of them was what the role of comedy and a comedian are. Is it to be serious or is it to just have fun analyzing what's happening? I asked Tim and he made his thoughts clear!

You can watch his answer starting around 1:45 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon Speaks Exclusively With OutKick's David Hookstead

I agree 100% with Tim, and I hope you enjoyed hearing his thoughts as much as I did. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to follow along at the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.