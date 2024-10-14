Legendary Comedian Drops Wild Joke About Being Pulled Over And A Gun: WATCH

Published|Updated

Tim Dillon isn't afraid to push the envelope when it comes to cracking jokes.

Tim Dillon recently joined me ahead of his new Netflix special - "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country" - premiering, and it's easily one of the most bonkers interviews I've ever done. One of the best parts? He made a joke about being pulled over by the cops, and you don't want to miss it.

You can watch his answer starting around 15:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon Speaks Exclusively With OutKick's David Hookstead

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Tim's joke as much as I did. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to follow along at the socials below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.