Legendary Comedian Has Blunt Message For People Who Idolize Politicians: WATCH

Is idolizing a politician a good idea?

I've always found it a bit odd when people idolize politicians. After all, aren't politicians supposed to be working hard to impress us and not the other way around?

Tim Dillon recently joined me ahead of his new Netflix special - "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country" - premiering, and I asked him what he thinks about people who idolize politicians. He made his stance pretty clear while also cracking a joke. 

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.