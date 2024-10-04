Legendary Comedian Shares Blunt Thoughts On Trump/Harris Election

Who does Tim Dillon think will win the election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris?

The legendary comedian joined me to promote his new special "Tim Dillon: This is Your Country," and I couldn't let him off the hook without asking a simple question:

Will Harris or Trump be our next President?

Tim gave a surprisingly analytical answer (that won't surprise people who are familiar with his podcast), and I think you'll enjoy it. 

You can watch Tim break down his thoughts on the election starting around 14:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tim Dillon Speaks Exclusively With OutKick's David Hookstead

What did you think of Tim's analysis of the situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to follow along at the socials below:

Tags
