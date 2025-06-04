Comedian Brutally Destroys Chris Cuomo Over Hunter Biden, Video Is Hilarious: WATCH

Tim Dillon dunked all over Chris Cuomo, and the footage is glorious.

Dillon has cemented himself as one of the funniest men in America, and it appears he's going to dominate comedy for a long time.

That's great news. He's one of the few comics who truly doesn't have any kind of filter. He'll joke about anything.

If you find yourself on the target list, then you're likely going to get roasted.

Tim Dillon crushes Chris Cuomo.

Dillon recently sat down with Chris Cuomo for an interview released Tuesday, and an interesting topic came up:

Hunter Biden.

Cuomo appeared to try to argue that we had to empathize or excuse Hunter's behavior because Joe Biden's son struggled with substance abuse. Tim Dillon wasn't having any of it.

"I was an addict for many years. I started doing cocaine when I was 12. And, I stopped when I was 25, and I never ended up in the Ukraine and I never took a photo of everything I did and put it on a laptop and dropped it off at Circuit City...I know a lot of drug-addled people. Very few ended up in the Ukraine. I mean, their dads were the Vice President. It was a unique life. Let's say that. None of my drug addict friends ended up in Malibu selling art for $80," Dillon said during a hilarious moment while speaking with Andrew Cuomo.

You can watch the awesome moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Again, Tim Dillon is a national treasure, and this moment is the latest example why he's the GOAT. Cuomo thought he was being a bit slick.

Dillon took a very different approach, and absolutely mauled the former CNN star. Cuomo saying he doesn't know Dillon's history with drugs, and then the comedian jumping into a lengthy rant was gold.

The comedy star is very open about his history with drugs and how he overcame addiction. The man has more in common with Hunter Biden than probably 99.99% of people on the planet on that specific topic.

Not the guy you want to press on that issue!

What do you think of Dillon's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.