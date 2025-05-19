Star Comedian Drops Unbelievably Hilarious Podcast Featuring Wild Clothing Choice, Skewers Kanye: WATCH

Tim Dillon dropped an incredible podcast episode over the weekend.

Dillon is one of the most popular comedians in the country for one very simple reason:

Nothing is off-limits.

The man has no filter, and will mock absolutely anything. It never disappoints when he sets his sights on a target.

Tim Dillon releases all-time great podcast episode.

Well, Dillon managed to outdo himself with a podcast released Saturday. The hilarious comedian wore clothing mimicking traditional Arab garb, and it was off to the races from there.

He took aim at Diddy, the Middle East and Kanye West's new song "Heil Hitler." If you only watch one podcast today, I suggest you make it this one.

Presented without further comment, hit the play button below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'll admit that I was cackling at multiple moments throughout the podcast. Tim Dillon breaking down the syllables of "Heil Hitler" while skewing Kanye West was incredible.

The fact he did it while pretending to be half-serious was gold. It's a great reminder of what comedy should be at its best.

Nothing is too sensitive to joke about. The clothing choice while joking about being bought by Qatar was a very nice touch from Dillon.

Never be afraid to laugh at any subject you want to. The world needs more humor - not less. Props to Dillon for giving fans one of his best podcast episodes that I've ever seen. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.