TikTokers Prank Call Men To Ask Them If They Will Drive The Dallas Stars Zamboni To Plow The Streets

As the polar vortex, if that is her real name, makes its way across the country and dumps snow on places that aren’t used to seeing much of the flakes of ice crystals, you're going to have some people attempt to connect it to global warming.

Others, like these two TikTokers, will take the opportunity to turn it into a prank on unsuspecting people who don’t have much experience with snow.

The Dallas area does see some snow, but with annual averages of just over an inch and a half, they're not by any means experienced, especially with heavy snowfall. They're expecting 2 to 5 inches as the winter storm passes through.

That's the type of conditions that make some susceptible to prank calls. I bet you thought those were a thing of the past. Not if these two have anything to do with it. They're no Jerky Boys, but they were able to get at least one man in the Dallas area on board.

The prank was seeing if Dallas men would volunteer to drive the Dallas Stars Zamboni in order to assist the "Dallas County Storm Patrol" with plowing the streets as the storm hit.

Don't pass up on the chance to take the Dallas Stars Zamboni for a spin

It's a simple and funny prank that gets some extra points for including a Zamboni. You can almost hear the brains churning as they're trying to process the prank call.

The two ladies do their best to keep quiet as they call up their "victims" and hit play on a pre-recorded message that says, "This is the Dallas County Storm Patrol looking for male volunteers to drive the Dallas Stars Zamboni as a snowmobile tomorrow morning. If interested, press one."

One of the prankees remains silent, likely attempting to locate the number one so that he can press it and sign himself up for duty.

Another is much more excited about the prospects of hitting the streets in the Dallas Star Zamboni and can be heard saying, "I'm in!."

Stay safe out there, people, and if you do receive a call about taking a Zamboni for a spin, you had better be smashing that number one to sign-up on the off chance that the local storm patrol is real and looking for volunteers.