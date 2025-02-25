TikTok Users Are Dropping Heavy Things On Their Feet As Part Of New Trend

Since the beginning of time, kids have done stupid things to impress their friends.

I'm sure some teenage caveman pulled on a mammoth's tail or whatever in a bid to get some chuckles out of his caveman buddies, and it ended in disaster.

But, thanks in large part to the internet and social media, we've now reached the point where kids do incredibly stupid things for zero payoff.

Enter the newest trend taking TikTok by storm: kids dropping heavy things on their feet.

According to Daily Mail, TikTok users — who are already not known to be the brightest bunch — are dropping various things on their feet — various small appliances, tools, pieces of furniture; pretty much anything with a bit of weight to it —‚and then ranking how badly each item, using the #droppingthingsonmyfoot.

I mean… it's as advertised.

This seems like something straight out of the movie Idiocracy, but it's real and so prevalent that a podiatrist had to speak up to remind the world's youth that dropping an air fryer on your feet is not a great idea.

"I find the viral #droppingthingsonmyfeet TikTok trend troubling and strongly encourage readers not to engage in this risky challenge," Dr Benjamin Bullen, a podiatry lecturer at the University of Galway said. "This trend, encouraging participants to drop sharp and increasingly heavy household objects on their feet, is highly likely to result in foot injuries."

Dropping heavy things on foot = Bad. Got it.

I think I could be a podiatrist.

'TikTok is particularly popular among young people, who may be setting themselves up for a lifetime of pain and disability if they significantly damage the nerves, bones, and joints of their feet," Bullen said.

As I said, every generation does stupid things. When I was a kid, we had to be told not to emulate Jackass stunts and we mostly listened.

Now, you've got people who have to be reminded that dropping a vacuum cleaner on their foot might result in injury.

I want to go back to the simpler days of internet trends, like when we all liked planking.

Remember that magical week in 2011 when we all planked?

No one got hurt doing that… well, except that one guy who fell off of the building he was planking on…