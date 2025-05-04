TikTok Star Responds To Claims Of Inappropriate Kentucky Derby Attire 'There's No Way You Can Hide Big Boobs'

The Kentucky Derby and all the associated events for one of the biggest horse races of the year went down at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, this weekend. It was the 151st time people gathered there and wore giant hats to watch horses running around a track.

As far as the action on a rain-soaked mess of a track went, Sovereignty beat the favorite Journalism to take home the title of Kentucky Derby winner. Off of the track, there was controversy brewing on social media over a TikTok star's attire.

Influencer Gabriela Moura was hit with claims of wearing "inappropriate" and "revealing" attire to the prestigious events at the track over the weekend.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Moura shared a video of herself getting ready with the caption "i'm so excitedddddd" and was met with a ton of dress code police standing up for the integrity of the Kentucky Derby.

They went after her for her cleavage revealing dress. Here's the video that started the Kentucky Derby attire controversy.

The self-appointed experts on what is acceptable and unacceptable to wear at the Kentucky Derby had this to say about Moura's slightly revealing outfit.

Influencers are gonna ruin yet another event 😭💀

Not appropriate for Oaks or Derby.

Isn't Derby supposed to be a classy event ?

That is totally inappropriate for the kentucky derby? I’ve lived here my entire life, I should know

That is not tasteful for Derby.

No the dress is not KD standard at all.

that plunge is insane for the derby lmaooo

no disrespect but do they have a dress code or anything?

Def her first time going !

As someone who is from Louisville that dress is way to revealing for an event like that..😂

How to cheapify the Derby 💀

Kentucky derby shouldnt be an influencer event

Gabriela Moura explains that the criticism comes down to the fact that she has big boobs

Gabriela Moura caught wind of the criticism from her day one clothing choice and decided to defend herself. There's a perfectly good reason for the dress she wore, and it wasn’t to get a ton of unwanted attention.

She has big boobs is all. No matter what she wears, her big boobs are showing up at the event along with her. So she picked dresses she wanted to wear. You can criticize all you want, but you're essentially boob shaming and nobody in their right mind is going to stand for that.

"I'm getting ready for Kentucky Derby day two, and I saw a couple comments on my last video," Moura started off her defense with. "I don't know if you're going to misunderstand what I'm saying in this video, but big boob girls are going to understand what I'm saying."

I don’t know about you, but so far I'm following along perfectly fine. I heard "big boob girls" and there's something about that that gets your attention. Anyway, let's get back to the defense of her Kentucky Derby dress.

"Girls with big boobs, there's no way to hide it, like honestly," she continued. And more importantly, why would anyone want you to hide them? Sorry for interrupting again.

"There's so many dresses that I love that if I put people are going to be like ‘Wow, she’s vulgar'… But I just can’t do anything about the boobs and I don't want people to understand this video wrong and say ‘Why is she complaining?’ I'm not."

Moura pointed out that sometimes people think she wears certain items for attention, but that isn't true. She just happens to like the piece of clothing. Not everyone wears low-cut tops for attention.

She knew that her day two dress was going to get negative attention like her day one dress did, but she didn’t have any options. The influencer with more than 11 million TikTok followers said, "There's nothing I can do. I'm not doing a surgery."

Nice try. Gabriela Moura isn’t changing anything. She's going to wear what she likes and defend her big boobs whenever the critics come knocking. That's certainly a cause worth fighting for.