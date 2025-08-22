Viral Video Offers Unhinged Dating Advice For Anti-Trump Women: WATCH

Is dating immigrants really a great way to get back at Trump?

A wild video is going viral suggesting the best way to own President Donald Trump is for American women to date only immigrants.

Now, there have been a lot of hot takes on the internet and in the media ever since Trump returned to the White House for his second term.

Some people have lost their damn minds. Logic and reason go right out the window. Instead, they spout delusional takes that belong in an insane asylum.

That now includes an all-time banger.

Woman suggests dating only immigrants to get back at Donald Trump.

Libs of TikTok shared a mega-viral video earlier in the week of a woman arguing to the camera the best way to own Trump…..is to only date immigrants.

I wish I was making this up, but I'm not. Presented without further comment, give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The video appears to have originated from the TikTok account @jamiescott5577. However, when visiting the page now, there's nothing to see.

In fact, there's no page at all. Instead, viewers are greeted with a "Couldn't find this account" message. That would seem to indicate the user nuked their account after the video went viral or changed the page's handle.

It's not hard to see why that might happen. It's one of the stupidest videos I've ever seen.

In case it's not already very obvious, you should just date who you like. That's obvious to anyone with a brain. Furthermore, I can promise you liberal women leaving the dating pool to only date immigrants just leaves more normal women for all the single men out there.

Something tells me nobody will care if whiny woke losers refuse to date them. Wow, tough loss. I can also promise you this idiotic idea won't impact Donald Trump at all.

Best of luck to the women pursuing this advice. You won't be missed! Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.