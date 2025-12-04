Tiffany Trump Is Now A Hot Mom Which Infuriates The Fat, Disgusting LIB Losers, Slow Golfer Attacks & Burritos

The Screencaps Indy meetup is TOMORROW AFTERNOON

I know, short notice, but that's how this industry works. One minute I'm blogging at the HQ, the next minute I'm out on the road seeing what's going on in the world.

Here are the details:

When: Tomorrow (Friday); I'm on with Dan Dakich at 4:30 EST and there might be something brewing with a special guest at 5 that I need to handle; after that, cameras get turned off, and we can talk Screencaps or whatever

Where: Kilroy's in downtown Indy

Why: Because Ohio State is in town and it's a good time to make the trip down to Indy

Who: I assume Dan's going to hang for a little bit. Will Mrs. Dakich stop by? No idea. I know rising star Davey Hudson out of our Nashville office will be there. My buddy Ballystar is making the trip with me. He's actually a USC fan. A BIG USC fan. Yes, I'm fully aware of what happened the last time a USC fan was in downtown Indy.

And there's more.

— Screencaps legend Indy Daryl writes:

Kilroys is a great spot! Looking forward to meeting up and having a brew or two tomorrow.

Kinsey:

Indy D. is a good time. It will be nice to hang with Indy D. in a much less high-pressure situation. You might remember last year he was the captain of the Screencaps Ragnar Relay team. This time, Indy D. can just relax and talk life.

— Brent P. would've loved to have made it to the event:

Late to getting my daily dose of screencaps. Bummed to hear you will be at Kilroy’s, and I am going to miss it. I would have liked to have met you. My daughter has her first collegiate (Central Michigan University) pole vault meet on Friday in Michigan. Enjoy the weekend. Would have liked to have met other loyal readers of screencaps from the Indy area also.

Kinsey:

Next time, Brent. At least Brent has a valid excuse and it wasn't something like, ‘I have to go shopping with my wife.’

— Guy G. from western New York knows Indy:

While I’m not heading there this year like I normally do, the city will be packed next week as well, for Performance Racing Industry show. Every gearhead in the country goes to Indy for this one.



My nightly stop, should you want to take in a cigar or two with some whiskey, is Nicky Blaine’s. Its in the basement of a building on the circle. Solid atmosphere, great sticks and solid drinks. Post up at the bar, or in the DEEP leather couches. I’m there every night I’m in Indy.

This Hoosiers account thought Ohio State fans would be triggered by such a heat map

IU fans need to realize that Ohio State fans are used to being the Dallas Cowboys of college football. We get it, the rest of the country hates Ohio State because the Buckeyes are always on TV, they've played in national title games they might not have deserved and the SEC needs a villain outside of its hatred of Lane Kiffin.

I'm a little shocked by how IU fans are handling this week. Yesterday, we had the podcast guys saying all sorts of ridiculous things about Ohio State. Now we have meme sites thinking they're about to own Ohio State fans. What we have here is a football program that doesn't know how to handle itself on the big stage.

Remember, IU hasn't won a bowl game since 1991. The Hoosiers have never won a bowl game on Jan. 1. In fact, the program has just three bowl wins in its history. I'll cut the IU fans some slack, they literally don't know how to act on the big stage.

Saturday in Indy will be the biggest game in the program's history that dates all the way back to 1899.

— Rob in Florida, who most recently infuriated Notre Dame fans, is back and he's rooting for IU:

B1G Championship- I’m actually looking forward to that game. I don’t think IU stands a chance against the best team in college football ( that took a lot for an SEC guy to write, but it is just the truth ), but I’ll be rooting for the Hoosiers this weekend. Not because I dislike OSU ( I don’t ) but I love an underdog story. I know absolutely nothing about IU football, but why not them? It’s one game, let’s see what happens.

Lane Kiffin- Any college football team that had Urban Myer as their coach could see this coming a mile away. Ole Miss, enjoy the short term success, it doesn’t come your way that often, so just roll with it. Having Lane or Urb as your coach is like dating the hot girl you have no business being with, bringing her home to meet your parents, then finding her in the bedroom with your older more successful brother. You knew it was coming, it just hurts when it finally does.

Crockett et all- What a wonderful time to be alive, if you follow national politics for a living, or just for fun, this is the best. I’m not sure there has ever been a larger assortment of ridiculous Democratic women in my lifetime. Crockett, AOC, Slotkin, Omar and all of the other mental midgets are just a gift. Honestly, tell the truth, every time you see Jasmine on tv, you stop and watch, you know you do. You are just waiting to hear what comes out of her mouth, it is usually content gold. The only thing that tops all of the aforementioned stooges is KJP, the former press secretary for the former Corpse in Chief. Imagine being so intellectually unimpressive that the women of The View look down on you, it is truly an impressive display of arrogance and ignorance.

There, I made it through the whole e-mail without mentioning Notre Dame……..

Kinsey:

Like I said, I get it. Indiana will have all the randoms rooting for them against big, bad, Ohio State. When a program that has THREE bowl wins in its history runs up against the Buckeyes, I'd expect all the suburban women and SEC fans to root for IU.

Speaking of Ohio football, good luck to the state of Indiana in beating this call from the 1997 high school state championships

This is the passion you're up against this weekend, Indiana.

Should Penn State fire the athletic director?

— Jase asks:

Should Penn St. fire Athletic Director Pat Kraft for how he's handled the football coaching search? James Franklin needed to go, but Kraft totally botched this.

Kinsey:

I mean, how don't you fire Kraft? The guy has zero ties to Pennsylvania outside of an AD stop at Temple. He couldn't get Matt Rhule, which, let's face it, would not have been a home run hire. He watches Franklin take all the recruits to Virginia Tech. He gets out-bid by the founder of Crumbl Cookie for another coach.

I'm actually surprised Penn State fans haven't been emailing me screaming that the guy should be fired. Was James Franklin ever going to win a national title at Penn State? I highly doubt it, but he was just steady enough to keep these guys relevant.

Ohio real estate

— Voiceover Guy Mike writes via Instagram DMs:

Dang Ohio, livin' large. Had me at cigar lounge.

Kinsey:

If you think that's an odd piece of Ohio real estate, you need to see the mansion Mike Tyson abandoned in NE Ohio years ago.

Houston is getting with the program and banning e-bikes during certain times

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston spotted this in the local paper:

That is it this morning. The sun is out. It's brutally cold. I'm talking late January cold. There's 5-7" of snow on the ground. That means it's time to blog. To create content. To find content.

You guys go get after it at work.

