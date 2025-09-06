Tiffani Amber Thiessen Stuns Gen X By Recreating Her Famous Photos, Cracker Barrel's Biggest Supporter & RIBS!

Observations from a Friday night

Some are asking: Are the Chiefs toast?

Travis Kelce is screaming at a right tackle, and he's taking out his teammate while going across the middle. This team is out of sorts. It could be all over. Again, I'm not saying it — yet — but some are saying it.

Patrick Mahomes is allowed to lower his shoulder and truck a DB as he's going out of bounds, but if that DB lowered his shoulder we know how that story ends.

Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing — YOOOOOOOOO

Again, I'm not saying the Chiefs are done.

I needed a cig after that Karol G. halftime show and I don't even smoke. Talk about a steamy routine.

If you're just waking up, this meme might not make sense. Scroll down into Screencaps to make it make sense.

MY Reds are now DONE done. I'm thankful, for my blood pressure, that I didn't tune in for the 9th inning. I was at a high school football game. It was a beautiful run this summer, but football is back and I can easily pivot out of baseball.

Marion Local, the Ohio HS team with the state's longest winning streak of like 67 games, won 21-14 last night over legendary Ohio small-school St. Henry. It was Marion Local's closest game since September 22, 2023. The last time Marion Local lost a game was November 6, 2020.

If you love parties, all eyes should be on West Virginia at Ohio U. As a content guy, I've had my eye on this game all summer. Yes, this game is in Athens and it's a 4 p.m. kickoff. Good luck to your kids if they're underclassmen attending OU.

If you're looking for gambling advice, I have Western KY PLUS 7.5 on the road at Toledo. The Rockets averaged two yards per rushing attempt last week at Kentucky. I just don't trust this team without a rushing attack. Add in Maverick McIvor slinging the ball (706 yards, 8 TDs through first two games) for Western and I don't like this spot for MY Rockets. Give me those points.

— John from SD weighs in:

Great to have an NFL game after TNF. Good game and win for the Chargers. Kay Adams is a sweetheart, Kurt Warner was fine, what 1800s outfit was Cam wearing, can always do without Rich Eisen.

Kinsey:

I have to agree on Eisen. He's not a play-by-play guy, but he's a comfortable body to trot out there by these streaming networks, so he keeps getting these assignments.

He's actually a terrible play-by-play guy.

— Brad S. enjoyed Karol G.:

I don't know who the incredibly hot singer was, and I couldn't understand a damn word of what she was singing... but that Brazilian halftime show was more entertaining than any Super Bowl halftime shows in the past several years!

Kinsey:

Hands down one of the best halftime shows the NFL has featured in years. Give me more of Karol G.

Readers are still fascinated by the two-minute warning topic

— John W. says:

While many valid points on the 2 minute warning - older than tv-used for commercials-etc. it also is due to done rules that change -think not restarting the clock after going ob has been in effect for while plus now no coach challenges. Think they shoehorned these into having this break - hence why a ‘warning’ I guess not just a timeout.

Not sure college has rule changes that kick in at 2 minute timeout or not but may be why different name. But probably an eye towards sone ‘in good hands’ kicking net sponsorship.

For the guys planning their 50th birthdays on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

— Dan from AZ helps out:

Wanted to write in to help out Drew in OC with some of my Louisville bourbon distillery experience. I hit a few back in early 2019 for a bachelor party: Angel’s Envy, Old Forester and Evan Williams.



Angel’s Envy was fantastic, excellent tastings and extremely knowledgeable tour guides. But the most fun we had was at Old Forester. Granted, this is largely dependent on the group you wind up with (both your own and the other strangers that also happen to be there) plus the guide you get, but we got blessed by the bourbon tour gods on this particular day. Long story short, after a night of our party hitting the blackjack tables until 6am at the casino across the river, we had our Old Forester tour begin bright and early with a middle aged drunk chick wearing Auburn gear walk into the room screaming "WAR EAGLE" to our pounding heads (this was also during the second weekend of March Madness). She was joined by her much older husband (boyfriend?) who mostly stayed silent. The rest of the tour was filled with our awesome guide joining our group in poking fun at this crazy lady. Our group still jokes about this today.



Back to Drew, if he’s already planning to see the Slugger Museum then he’s gotta stop by Michter's since it’s right across the street. I’m a big fan of their bourbons and ryes and would love to visit if I ever make it back over there. It’s the oldest American whiskey company having originally opened in Pennsylvania in 1753 (technically Buffalo Trace is the longest continuous due to Michter's having a few years gap in the 1990s thanks to financial issues before being resurrected in KY). Thomas Jefferson was only 10 years old when they started distilling these glorious liquors to our future revolutionaries. God I love this country.



Good luck to Drew, make the most of it!

— Chad L. suggests:

First off, if you're in Frankfort, definitely gotta add Castle and Key to your trip. It's a great place just south of i64 and it was built by EH Taylor who also owned Buffalo Trace, before it took that name. I've never used a tour service, always drove myself. Heaven Hill just opened its new place in Bardstown as well, haven't visited yet, looks impressive. As a Louisville native thanks for making the trip, hope you have a great time!

— CJ in Louisville checks in:

As I am turning 50 next year also and am a consumer of the great American spirit (bourbon) I felt I should throw my suggestions out there. I have worked the last 13 years for a company that does a significant amount of work in the bourbon industry and have done a lot of tours, so I have seen many of them from both sides.

If Buffalo Trace is already on his list, that is an hour east of here in Frankfort, and the other two I would say you can't miss relatively near it are Four Roses (great tasting experience and lots of good single barrel selections for tours), and Wild Turkey (fantastic place to visit and Jimmy Russel himself is often there and signed a bottle for me last trip, look him up if you don't know).

If he is staying local to the 'ville, Jim Beam, as you mentioned is great. Two others in town you should not pass on are Old Forester (usually some rare selections for tour folks only) and Angel's Envy. Both of those second two are downtown very close to the slugger museum.

Hope these help and if you are a veteran, most of the tours are free. Whodey!

— Gary in Yelm, WA knows his bourbon:

I've been reading your SC column for about a year now, very entertaining. It keeps me coming back daily.

My son and I did a 20 day college world series midwest baseball tour this summer, we had an awesome time.

Today Drew in OC was asking about bourbon tasting tours. We went to Louisville and saw the Louisville bat factory and did a walking tour of Louisville that was bourbon tasting and some history of the bourbon industry. It was a great experience. The name of the tour was Prohibition Ghosts Cocktails and Bites Walking Tour in Louisville.

Keep up the good fight!

— Bill in Brentwood helps with the bourbon trail:

I’ll throw out Peerless in Louisville for two reasons. We were there a few years ago and it is a small operation where it is easy to see the entire distilling process. Some distilleries are so large the operation spreads over multiple buildings. Second, it is near the Louisville Slugger Museum and would be easy to work into the schedule.

In Bardstown consider the Old Talbott Tavern for lunch.

I had no idea this was legal in volleyball

Southern Rockies

— Mike T. in Idaho is on the move:

Drove over the top of the southern Rockies yesterday, smoky so didn’t get any good pictures. This should tell the story!

#################

That is it this Saturday morning. I have a cross country event to attend. I'm told the Tiffin Carnival is one of the biggest cross country events in the United States.

It's time to see what this is all about. Screencaps Jr. has been dealing with a virus, which I now have, so we'll see what happens. No pressure. Go run. We'll be home by 2 p.m. and I'll have the rest of the day to do whatever.

Enjoy the football and the weather. It's going to be 70 and sunny here. We're going to take advantage.

Take care.

