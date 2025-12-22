Tiffani Amber Thiessen Kicks Off Christmas Week By Whipping Up Cookie Batter, Bills Fans Start Trouble & MEAT

Plus: Deion brings his new girlfriend to Cleveland for another Browns loss

Welcome to Christmas week where we figure out which of you is off the rest of the year because I'll suddenly get emails from guys who are at home and bored at odd times

First, let's go over the Screencaps schedule this week because I know you'll be asking. This week is normal or the column. I'll have it Monday through Saturday. SeanJo will be in Sunday, and then he'll take the wheel for most of next week as I attempt to sleep in before 2026 gets rolling.

I need emails for Christmas Day. No, I will not be waking up on Christmas Day and writing a column. It will be written on Christmas Eve morning. Get your messages in now.

For the Dec. 26 edition, I need photos of the ¼ zips you receive for Christmas. I know your wife already bought you one before Canoe Kirk went nuts on the topic. Show them off!

I also need to see the MEAT that you guys smoke for the holiday. Get those photos in as well. I want a massive Dec. 26 edition with meats, booze, ¼ zips and your kids showing off their tire inflators that you got them for Christmas off the advice of this column.

Now, let's get into football. I actually feel bad for the Texas A&M fans after that performance at home. I was hoping for an Ohio State-A&M game based on the content it would've generated, but now we're stuck with more Michael Irvin.

— Mike N. writes:

Our whole family attended the final tailgate and game for our oldest son who is a graduating senior. It was awesome until the devastating last play.

The blow was softened later with that crazy Bears win. After the Bears started 0-2 my youngest son asked why I made them Bears fans. I have the 85 Bears. They have nothing.

Merry Christmas to you and readers & writers of the Best Column in the world!

Also, on Saturday, I ended up at the local mall to pick up a last-minute item for Mrs. Screencaps and tried to find NFL wall posters for Screencaps Jr. Remember how we all had posters? Good luck finding those posters in 2025. The only store selling Jahmyr Gibbs posters is sold out. Between two local locations they have ZERO Gibbs posters.

But, I did spot this gem in one of the sports stores. $300 for autographed Daisy Dukes seems a little high unless you're a guy who is into conversation pieces.

We're now to the point where I need to figure out who I'm rooting for in the playoffs

I'm in a bad spot. Root for the Seahawks? I barely know anyone on the team. Root for the Rams to win another Super Bowl? That's a tough ask. Root for Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, the Steelers or the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh? I'm out, dawg.

The logical choice here, for me, is to jump on the Josh Allen bandwagon. I NEED Buffalo to win the AFC East and get that one final home game for Ralph Wilson. After last night's game, it's going to take a miracle. But, there are at least two more home games to go at the Ralph. Let's enjoy it.

The Best Soundbite of the Weekend

It's not very often we're gifted with what we saw on and off the golf course out of Lee Trevino this weekend at the PNC Championship. The guy is 86 and gave us actual sports highlights with incredible 60-degree wedge shots in an event where he was competing against current PGA pros.

I saw someone mention online about how The Masters should consider honorary guest starters along with Player, Nicklaus and Watson. If they do, Trevino better be at the top of that list.

Like the Jets season, Frosty got lit up this weekend

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY writes:

Stupid high winds wreaking havoc with my outdoor Xmas decorations.

Leaving this one to the Grinch Gods.

Homage to the hometown (well in Jersey) team...RIP Jets.

Analyzing ‘A Christmas Carol’ in 2025

— Jim T. analyzes:

Just watched, as I do every year, George C. Scott's 1984 production of "A Christmas Carol." It is by far my favorite.

What strikes me every year is that it's an all-British cast ... except for George C. Scott. Yet he so immerses himself in the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge that you never really notice he's the only one without an English accent. He just IS Scrooge (just as he simply WAS Patton).



The rest of the cast is amazing, too. Edward Woodward, who SC members may remember as the original Equalizer, is superb as the Ghost of Christmas Present - maybe his best role ever. In fact, Watching Woodward and Scott together is like watching Tony Gwynn face Greg Maddux - two giants at the height of their powers. Angela Pleasence is their equal as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Every other production that relies on Dickens' dialogue always feels stilted and weird. Like Hemingway, Dickens' dialogue is so stylized it doesn't really work on stage or screen - it was meant for the written page.

But somehow Scott's genius and talent allow him to make "Bah! Humbug" sound natural in conversation.



BTW, I do have the 1938 Reginald Owen version, the 1951 Alastair Sim version, and Patrick Stewart's 1999 version. But for my money, the second best version is "A Muppets Christmas Carol" - mostly due to Michael Caine's absolute note-perfect Scrooge.

That's it this morning. I'm a little out of sorts. Mrs. Screencaps is having back spasms again at the worst of times which means I have been on nurse duties this morning while mixing in work.

Here's to the rest of you getting off to a great start this week.

