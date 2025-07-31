Things Heat Up At Universal's Islands of Adventure As Tree Gets Engulfed In Flames

Things were getting a little toasty at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure theme park on Wednesday night when a tree burst into flames while guests were waiting for a ride.

The video was taken by a guest who was waiting in line to ride the park's Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride, the queue of which takes riders through a replica of Hogwarts Castle from the movies.

Near the greenhouse (nothing flammable in there), flames could be seen at the base of a tree, but upon closer inspection, the pretty much the entire tree was engulfed in flames.

According to News 6, the person who recorded the video claimed that a lightning strike started the fire, and if you know anything about Florida in the summer, that tracks.

In fact, I can tell you that there were definitely some storms floating over Central Florida that day.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and this incident comes just a few months after a fire broke out at the France Pavilion in Epcot at nearby Walt Disney World.

Even wilder, this incident at Universal comes just days after two of the park's buses caught on fire.

I go to Islands of Adventure regularly (Universal Orlando Annual Passholder *sniff) and I had no clue where that video was taken, which is kind of weird considering how often I go.

Then I read it was in line for that Harry Potter ride, and that makes sense. I haven't gone on that since high school because it made me very motion sick. You sit on like a bench strapped to a big robotic arm, and it swings you all over the place past a bunch of screens, and that's just a recipe for spewing a day's worth of Butterbeer and Green Eggs and Ham tater tots in a trash can for this hombre.