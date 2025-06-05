Tennessee residents may be doing double-takes after an escaped pet zebra that's been on the loose for five days continues to pop up in odd places as it evades capture.

The zebra, whose name is Ed, on Saturday broke free from its Murfreesboro, Tennessee, home a day after its owner brought it back to his farm. Soon after, Ed was videotaped galloping along the side of a Rutherford County highway by some stunned drivers.



Now Ed has captivated the Internet and locals have started baking cakes and even writing country songs about the zebra.

THE ZEBRA MEMES HAVE BEEN AMAZING

"I've got a pet zebra, and his name is Ed. He used to be in my backyard and in my shed. He don't eat grain, he just eats hay. Well, the other night, he got away," musician Michael Marcovich sings in his new "Ed the Zebra" song.

Meanwhile, one hilarious meme shows "Places where zebras run wild," with much of Africa colored red on a map as well as a small red dot in the middle of Tennessee.

"Moving from Los Angeles to Nashville has been extremely interesting. I went from crazy traffic and gang bangers in LA to zebra’s loose on a Civil War Battlefield in Murfreesboro. Yes. There is a zebra that is loose and they can’t catch it or find it," one new Tennessean tweeted.

Local law enforcement and animal control have now brought in the cavalry, utilizing heat-seeking thermal drones and even cowboys and ranchers to try and rescue the zebra before he harms himself or others.

"In our thought process, this zebra has been avoiding people," one of the volunteer rescue workers told WSMV news. "He is most likely in an area that does not get a lot of attention or eyes in the area where he can hide very well." "[We are thinking about] getting in some cowboys and possibly rope this zebra in, but that would be completely up to the owner at that point," the rescue worker continued. "We are just trying to figure out the best way possible and safest way possible to bring him back home."

LET ED LIVE!

Residents would like to disagree, as many have posted footage of Ed from their Ring cameras just strolling around their yards and streets, in what has now become a daily activity for many who hope to get a glimpse of the viral creature.

Personally, I think there should be a statute of limitations on how long a wild animal can go without being caught. I feel like five days escaping a ton of people trying to find you should be an automatic bid to live free the rest of your life. It's literally Darwin's "Survival of the Fittest," or something.

Residents that do see Ed are urged to call local authorities, as the zebra is still believed to be in Rutherford County.

To be honest, that's probably the correct move, considering I was today year's old when I heard what a zebra in distress sounds like - and it is downright terrifying!

