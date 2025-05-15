Legendary Comedian Surprises Unleashes Sex Joke While Surprising The Troops: WATCH

Theo Von put on a show for the troops on Thursday.

Von is one of the best comedians in the game at the moment, and he's known for regularly saying out-of-pocket stuff.

The man has no filter. Just the way we like it here at OutKick, and his skills were on full display in Qatar.

Theo Von surprises troops in Qatar.

The popular comedian opened for President Trump ahead of POTUS' speech at Al Udeid Air Base - a massive air base in the region - and he had the troops cackling talking about gays, the next 9/11, sex and many other topics.

Check out his entire speech below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Imagine being stationed at Al Udeid Air Base expecting to hear from President Donald Trump…..and then Theo Von walks onto the stage out of nowhere.

I can only imagine what was going through people's minds. Judging from the laughter throughout what appeared to be a hangar, the troops were very entertained.

It's very neat to see. Entertainment acts are sometimes brought in to boost morale. It can be singers, comedians or actors. There's a wide variety, and it's something that goes back a ways.

You always want the troops to be happy and motivated with high morale. Let Theo Von spit jokes about sex and his thoughts on the Middle East should get the job done.

I definitely found myself laughing at the line below.

Props to Von for taking some time out of his insanely busy schedule to entertain the troops. Giving back is what being a great American is all about. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.