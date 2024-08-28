Comedian Shares Insane Story About Peeing Into A Cup During Donald Trump Interview

Theo Von shared an absolutely wild story about using the bathroom during his interview with Donald Trump.

The popular comedian recently interviewed the former President and current Republican nominee for POTUS. Even though Von is a comedian, the interview was very serious at times and focused on addiction.

I recommend checking it out if you haven't already seen it because it's 100% worth your time. Well, there's now a new story about Von needing to use the bathroom and pulling an outrageous move.

Theo Von shares wild bathroom story from Donald Trump interview.

Von claims he was so paranoid about using the bathroom because of a Secret Service agent that he decided to urinate in a cup. Why? He thought the USSS agent might think the sound was some kind of secret message. It's simply an insane level of paranoia.

"So, I'm like super scared in there. I ended up just peeing into a cup. They had a red solo cup that I brought in there. I peed in it and then just poured it into the toilet, dude. Like, along the side of the toilet wall so it would be real quiet, you know. I just...I was kind of I think I was getting super paranoid," Von said in a Tuesday video reflecting on the interview.

Yes, the man claims he peed into a cup because he didn't know what the Secret Service might think he was up to in the bathroom. Totally normal! Not at all insanely weird!

You can watch Von's full break of his little bathroom trip in the video below starting around 2:30, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Of all the wild stories Von has told over the years, there's no question this one is right near the top of the list. Believe it or not, I've been with the sitting President at the time and needed to use the bathroom.

I used the urinal like a normal person. Trust me, they're not going to hear anything and assume it's Morse code. That's so ridiculous, but perhaps we shouldn't be that surprised.

After all, this is Theo Von we're talking about. He's a wild man. I would have loved to be in his head when he decided to grab a red solo cup and urinate in it instead of just behaving like a normal person.

It's such a crazy move that you almost have to respect the insanity of it.

Never change, Theo. Never change. Let me know what you think of his move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.