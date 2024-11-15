Popular Comedian Reveals J.D. Vance's Insane Security Detail: VIDEO

Theo Von was shocked by Vice President-elect JD Vance's security detail.

Vance received Secret Service protection after he officially became the VP nominee on the Republican ticket at the RNC.

Due to the fact Donald Trump survived two assanation attempts, including one where a bullet hit his ear, the USSS has been taking the security situation incredibly seriously.

It sounds like Vance showed up with an army for his interview with Theo Von, and the latter was stunned by the amount of shooters around America's next VP.

Theo Von shines light on JD Vance's overwhelming security detail.

"JD Vance showed up. Dude, there were snipers on the roof. Full tactical gear. I go into an ice bath. There's, like, Secret Service everywhere. They had put drapes, black drapes in front of the house, right. They shut down exits off the interstate. I had no idea," Von explained when talking with Matt McCusker about the situation.

The security situation was so insane that Von's neighbor apparently was worried the popular comedian might have killed himself.

You can watch Von explain the intense security of his interview with Vance in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is anyone surprised by JD Vance's massive security detail? You shouldn't be. Like I said, the Secret Service wasn't taking any risks after Donald Trump was shot during a rally on July 13th in Pennsylvania.

America was a fraction of an inch away from watching Trump get murdered on live TV. That resulted in the USSS ramping up security around the 45th and 47th President. As the VP nominee, Vance also receives a significant detail of Secret Service, and it sounds like they had Von's neighborhood locked down.

I saw former President Barack Obama when he spoke in Madison during the election in 2012, and they also draped the buildings and had him in the one spot of campus that was pretty much invisible outside of the immediate area.

There were also enough shooters around to fight a small war. It was an incredible show of power and deterrence. It sounds like the situation with Vance was very similar.

You can expect only more security for Trump and Vance now that they're heading to the White House. Let me know what you think of Von's comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.