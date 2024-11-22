Famous Las Vegas Hotel Is Outrageously Expensive This Weekend

Published|Updated

People hoping to stay at the Wynn this weekend in Las Vegas better be ready to spend a lot of money.

As I often write about on OutKick, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go to Sin City at least once a year, and I've never had anything other than amazing time.

It's a city full of fun times. If you go to Vegas and don't have a great time, then you're the problem - not Las Vegas.

You can read about my latest wild trip here.

Prices for rooms at the Wynn during F1 are incredibly expensive.

Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas for a Saturday night race, and while hotel room rates at many places are shockingly reasonable, rooms at the Wynn are still crazy expensive.

The cheapest room at the Wynn for Friday-Sunday is $1,750 for an Encore Resort King. Prices only go up from there, and the Wynn Tower Suite Salon will cost people more than $10,000 for two nights. 

For comparison, Harrahs and The Linq both have rooms for under $200 before taxes and fees. That's a big difference between spending a couple hundred dollars a night and then spending at least $1,750 for the cheapest option at the Wynn.

Prices at the Wynn for F1 weekend are incredibly expensive. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Why is the Wynn so expensive? The answer is pretty simple. The property - which consists of Encore and Wynn - is the nicest in all of Las Vegas.

It's the definition of luxury, and with F1 in town, wealthy people are going to flock to the resort founded by Steve Wynn.

I don't blame them. I enjoy the Wynn a lot. I've never stayed there because I'm a working class blue-collar guy. However, I have played blackjack there, and it's a great experience.

The Wynn in Las Vegas is an incredibly popular resort. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

I don't blame anyone who can afford it and stays at the famous resort. It's outrageously nice. Do you think the prices are justified for F1 weekend? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.