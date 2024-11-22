Famous Las Vegas Hotel Is Outrageously Expensive This Weekend

People hoping to stay at the Wynn this weekend in Las Vegas better be ready to spend a lot of money.

As I often write about on OutKick, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go to Sin City at least once a year, and I've never had anything other than amazing time.

It's a city full of fun times. If you go to Vegas and don't have a great time, then you're the problem - not Las Vegas.

You can read about my latest wild trip here.

Prices for rooms at the Wynn during F1 are incredibly expensive.

Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas for a Saturday night race, and while hotel room rates at many places are shockingly reasonable, rooms at the Wynn are still crazy expensive.

The cheapest room at the Wynn for Friday-Sunday is $1,750 for an Encore Resort King. Prices only go up from there, and the Wynn Tower Suite Salon will cost people more than $10,000 for two nights.

For comparison, Harrahs and The Linq both have rooms for under $200 before taxes and fees. That's a big difference between spending a couple hundred dollars a night and then spending at least $1,750 for the cheapest option at the Wynn.

Why is the Wynn so expensive? The answer is pretty simple. The property - which consists of Encore and Wynn - is the nicest in all of Las Vegas.

It's the definition of luxury, and with F1 in town, wealthy people are going to flock to the resort founded by Steve Wynn.

I don't blame them. I enjoy the Wynn a lot. I've never stayed there because I'm a working class blue-collar guy. However, I have played blackjack there, and it's a great experience.

I don't blame anyone who can afford it and stays at the famous resort. It's outrageously nice. Do you think the prices are justified for F1 weekend? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.