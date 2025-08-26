Netflix Drops Dark Preview For Intense Psychological Thriller, Features A-List Actress: WATCH

Netflix's new movie "The Woman in Cabin 10" stars Keira Knightley, and looks pretty interesting.

Basic info:

Plot: While on board a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night, only to be told that it didn't happen, as all passengers and crew are accounted for. Despite no one believing her, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger. Based on the bestselling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware.

Cast: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham and David Ajala

Release date: October 10, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time

Netflix releases trailer for "The Woman in Cabin 10."

There's nothing like a great mystery to get the heart pumping. I'm a sucker for mysterious and psychological thrillers. The gold standard is season one of "True Detective." Good luck to anyone hoping to beat it.

While I'm sure "The Woman in Cabin 10" won't come close to matching that level of darkness, it certainly does look intriguing. I have never read the book it's based on, but that is going to have zero impact on my opinion.

The trailer is very captivating and has definitely sparked my interest. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Looks pretty good, right? I certainly think so. Plus, am I really going to say no to a movie starring Keira Knightley?

It's hard to believe she's been a big star for more than two decades at this point. Feels like just yesterday she was kicking down the door to Hollywood with "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Now, it's 2025, and she's still rolling.

I'll definitely be adding "The Woman in Cabin 10" to my list when it hits Netflix on October 10th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.