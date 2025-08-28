New Action Series Is Must-Watch TV, Is Loaded With Violence And Darkness | REVIEW

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" is officially out on Amazon.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as "James Reece."

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Rona-Lee Shimon, Robert Wisdom, LaMonica Garrett and Shiraz Tzarfati

Creator: Jack Carr

Release date: First three episodes currently streaming. New episodes weekly.

"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" is awesome.

It's not a secret that I'm a huge fan of "The Terminal List" and Jack Carr's work. The books and original TV saga starring Chris Pratt focus on providing people with a wild, violent, action-packed and mysterious time. It's a reminder of what entertainment can be at its best.

I couldn't wait to see "Dark Wolf." Taylor Kitsch is back as Ben Edwards, and the show is a direct prequel to "The Terminal List." It shines a light on the character's backstory prior to the events made famous in the 2022 series.

My expectations for "Dark Wolf" were off the charts prior to catching the first episode early Wednesday morning.

The tone of the premiere is set immediately with a montage of ISIS fighters controlling Mosul, Iraq (a real thing that happened during the war on terror), bodies hanging from a bridge and Ben Edwards' SEAL element moving a prisoner from transport.

Fans of "The Terminal List" know that violence is baked into the DNA of Carr's work. After all, he's a former SEAL and his work, while fictional, is inspired by real tactics, events and his own personal knowledge.

It doesn't take long for the first action scene to unfold in "Dark Wolf." A prisoner exchange with ISIS goes sideways, and all hell breaks loose. As viewers would expect, the bullets start flying. There's a really cool moment where some SEALs on the water swing around a boat to engage ISIS fighters on a bridge and just start *UNLEASHING* on the bad guys.

This is where the story kicks off, and it doesn't slow down after a time jump three months after the events of the prisoner swap. That's about all I can say without getting into details that might spoil things.

One of the coolest things about "Dark Wolf" is the realism of the series. There is great attention to detail. The weapons and gear are accurate to the point of having the proper helmets, communication systems and plate carriers.

There are a lot of military-style shows that have great action scenes, but the details are all a joke. Not with Carr's work. "Dark Wolf" - just like "Terminal List" - nails it.

It brings an unmatched feel of authenticity to the series.

It really does feel like we're living in the golden era of TV and shows that focus on entertaining people over all else.

"Dark Wolf" is loaded with fun moments, twists and turns and a hell of a lot of action. Fans even get to see Chris Pratt return as James Reece.

There's no doubt I was thoroughly impressed after watching the premiere episode, and I can't wait to see where it goes from here.

There are currently three episodes of "Dark Wolf" streaming, and then there will be new episodes every week on Wednesday. Let's buckle up for what will be a very fun ride, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.