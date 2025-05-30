Hit TV Series Hits Fans With Big Update On Prequel Series, Drops Awesome Inside Look: PHOTOS

Fans of "The Terminal List" won't have to wait much longer for "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as "James Reece."

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Rona-Lee Shimon, Robert Wisdom, LaMonica Garrett and Shiraz Tzarfati

Creator: Jack Carr

Release date: August 27

"The Terminal List" was awesome when it hit Amazon Prime Video in 2022. It's based on the incredibly popular books by Jack Carr, and Chris Pratt crushed it in the leading role.

There's no fat on the bone with "The Terminal List." Just a lot of action and bad guys dying. That's why fans were so excited when news of the prequel "Dark Wolf" being made was announced.

Now, we're closing in on actually seeing Taylor Kitsch back on our screens. The show's official Instagram page announced Thursday that "Dark Wolf" will premiere August 27th, but that wasn't the only news fans received.

Several photos from the prequel series below

It certainly appears like Kitsch is, once again, going to crush it in the world of "The Terminal List." Ben Edwards played a major role in the original series, but I can't say much more without spoiling the series.

Now, Jack Carr and Amazon will give fans a story about Edwards' rise through the Navy SEALs and the world of black operations with the CIA.

The character is a straight killer, and Kitsch is perfectly cast. He's such a talented actor. It's a shame he doesn't get more recognition.

He's been great since his days as Tim Riggins on "Friday Night Lights."

You can catch "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" starting August 27 on Amazon Prime Video. I can't wait.