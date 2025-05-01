Legendary Comedy Ends This Weekend, Preview Teases Emotional Ending

"The Righteous Gemstones" is ready to go out with a bang.

The final episode of the legendary HBO comedy series created by Danny McBride airs this Sunday night. It's hard to believe we're already at the end of the road after what feels like four very quick seasons of laughs and inappropriate behavior.

McBride's masterpiece about evangelical mega-churches has been a hit since it first premiered in 2019, and fans are eager to find out how the saga of the Gemstone family ends.

"The Righteous Gemstones" finale preview released.

Well, it appears fans might be in for a bit of an emotional roller-coaster in the saga's finale, judging from the preview.

You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who knew the preview for the finale of "The Righteous Gemstones" would have me up in my feelings. Yet, here we are.

I truly can't wait for Sunday night to roll around. It's going to be an epic night of TV on HBO. "The Last of Us" airs at 9:00 p.m. EST and is followed by the last episode of "Righteous Gemstones."

It's going to be an epic time.

Do you have any predictions about how the comedy series will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.