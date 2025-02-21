Epic Trailer Drops For Offensive Comedy Series, Looks Like TV Gold: WATCH

A new trailer is out for the return of "The Righteous Gemstones," and it looks awesome.

The legendary HBO series created by Danny McBride follows a family that leads an evangelical mega-church, and they're all terrible people.

It's a wildly offensive show, and it's also incredibly funny. It's McBride's latest masterclass in comedy.

New "Righteous Gemstones" trailer released.

The fourth and final season premieres March 9th, and it looks like fans are in for another chaotic and incredible ride, judging from the latest preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Looks pretty epic, right? The first three seasons were all fire, and I have no doubt McBride will bring the final season home in impressive fashion.

The description for the fourth and final season is as follows:

"THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past."

If that doesn't grab your interest, then I have to ask if you're even a real fan. Plus, how great is it going to be to see Walton Goggins have one final ride as Baby Billy!

Baby Billy is one of the greatest characters in TV history. It's incredible that Goggins can play a terrifying villain like Boyd Crowder and then effortlessly switch to a grifter piece of trash.

The man is outrageously talented.

Make sure to catch the return of "The Righteous Gemstones" March 9th on HBO. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts and predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.