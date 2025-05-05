Legendary Comedy Series Ends, Sparks Awesome Reactions From Fans

"The Righteous Gemstones" is officially over, and it feels like the end of an era.

The legendary comedy series created by Danny McBride aired its series finale Sunday night on HBO. It's hard to believe one of the best comedy shows ever made has ridden off into the sunset.

"Gemstones" was wildly funny, inappropriate, serious at times and brought viewers several outstanding performances on the screen.

McBride, Walton Goggins and the rest of the crew crushed it as a bunch of scumbag evangelical preachers.

Social media reacts to "The Righteous Gemstones" ending.

Prior to the finale airing, I believed it was going to end in a bloodbath. I expected several characters to die. It would have been very on-brand.

Without spoiling the ending, that's not what happened…..but I was pretty close! What I can say is fans loved it and tributes are pouring in on X.

The world needs as much great comedy as we can get. There was a time when great comedies were pumped out at a consistent pace.

Think back to the days of "Superbad" and "Tropic Thunder." Then, the wokeness and political correctness ruined the genre.

Fortunately, it certainly feels like we're swinging in a positive direction, and you can thank McBride for being one of the leaders. What he did with "The Righteous Gemstones" was nothing short of spectacular.

Nothing was off-limits, and as unbearable and awful as all the characters were, you couldn't help but feel invested. You wanted to hate them as much as you wanted to cheer for them…..and did it laughing nonstop the entire way.

Now, we wait to see what comes next from McBride. I have no doubt it will be incredible. Let me know your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.