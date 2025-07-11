'Office' Spinoff Gets Massive Update. Will It Live Up To The Hype?

The upcoming spinoff of "The Office" has an official release date.

The legendary NBC series starring Steve Carell ran from 2005-2013, and is considered the gold standard for a mockumentary-style sitcom.

It's been more than a decade since the heartwarming series finale aired. Yet, the show remains incredibly popular, and Peacock will attempt to cash in again.

"The Office" spinoff gets release date.

Peacock announced Thursday that the upcoming spinoff - titled "The Paper" - will officially premiere on September 4th on the streaming platform.

The plot is described as, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

The cast features Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez.

As I've said before, I have some mixed feelings about the spinoff. I love "The Office." It's easily one of my all-time favorite shows, and remains incredibly rewatchable.

I'm worried about what impact the spinoff might have on its legacy if it turns out to be trash. Remakes, spinoffs and sequels are always risky.

We have plenty of examples of utter disasters. Look at the 2012 remake of "Red Dawn" for what happens when everything goes wrong.

At the same time, I'm very intrigued by what fans might get with "The Paper." It's a guarantee it will at least draw in an immediate audience because fans of "The Office" are absolutely going to give it a shot.

I just hope like hell it's not a huge letdown. I'm not sure any of us are mentally prepared to handle that outcome.

What are your expectations for "The Paper"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.