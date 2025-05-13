First Look At 'The Office' Spinoff Released, Plot Details Are Intriguing

Fans of "The Office" have their first look at the upcoming spinoff.

The hit series with Steve Carell aired on NBC from 2005-2013, and has remained incredibly popular for more than a decade since the series finale.

The quirky show about a paper company is widely viewed as one of the best comedies ever made. It also kicked off a new era of fake docuseries-style sitcoms.

Now, NBC is hoping to revive the magic with a spinoff.

First look at "The Office" spinoff released.

The spinoff is titled "The Paper," and will stream on Peacock. The show's description is stated as, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

NBCUniversal revealed during a Monday presentation to advertisers that "The Paper" will premiere in September, according to Variety.

Variety further reported that a preview played at the presentation revealed the company is called Toledo Truth-Teller, and original cast member Oscar Nuñez is reprising his role. It doesn't appear any other original cast members are involved, judging from what we currently know.

You can see the first image from the new show below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm fairly split with my feelings about a spinoff being made. I'm always very hesitant to believe remakes or spinoffs will work, unless your name is Taylor Sheridan.

"The Office" is an all-time classic. It's one of the best shows ever made. Do we really need to return to the world Carell made famous?

I'm leaning towards the answer being a firm no. At the same time, there's a lot to work with, and we know NBC has a proven track record of success when it comes to "The Office."

It's just risky. It's always risky in a situation like this, and it's possible the legacy of the original could take a hit if "The Paper" does horribly.

We'll see if it lives up to the hype and expectations starting in September. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.