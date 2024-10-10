Bone-Chilling Trailer Released For Movie About Infamous American Criminal: WATCH

"The Order" looks like it's going to be a very dark and sinister film.

The plot of the film is described as follows:

It’s set in 1983, when a series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations, and armored car heists frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent (Law), stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists. Inspired by a radical, charismatic leader (Hoult), The Silent Brotherhood plots a devastating war against the U.S. federal government.

Specifically, the film will cover notorious criminal Bob Mathews, who led a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s known as The Order. Judging from the trailer, the film will take a very unsettling and unfiltered look at Mathews' life and the life of those around him during his time as an all-time scumbag.

I'm not going to dive too far into Mathews' life here because it'd be hard to do so without ruining the entire outcome of the movie. Let's just say he was a real piece of trash who somehow managed to exert influence on people to follow his orders and carry out a variety of different crimes.

If you want to know more about his life, I'd suggest just looking it up on Google. It's hard to believe it's real given how disgusting it is, but it all happened.

As long as the film sticks to the facts, it's hard to imagine it won't be anything other than excellent, given the story is stranger than fiction. There's no need to make things up or exaggerate. The life of Mathews and the existence of The Order gives more than enough material to work with.

Plus, the cast is absolutely loaded. Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan together is one hell of a powerhouse lineup.

The Order premieres December 6. It seems like a must-watch for history buffs.