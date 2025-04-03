'The Naked Gun' Reboot Rips O.J. Simpson, Stars Liam Neeson!

Paramount has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming The Naked Gun reboot and it is downright hilarious - even poking fun at O.J. Simpson, who starred in the original films!

The upcoming comedy will feature Liam Neeson of Taken fame, starring as the son of Lt. Frank Drebin, (previously played by the late Leslie Nielseon). And you know what? They kind of look similar - besides the fact that Neeson is three times the size of Nielsen, which only makes it that much funnier.

But if the movie is anything like the trailer? I have no doubt that we are in for an enjoyable film to head to the theaters to watch on a rainy August night, especially with how they referenced O.J. Simpson in the preview!

FAMILY GUY'S SETH MCFARLANE WILL DIRECT THE FILM

Toward the end of the trailer, all the new characters are looking at portraits of their parents that served in the line of duty before them. Neeson honors Nielsen while Paul Watler Hauser, who plays Cpt. Ed Hocken Jr., pays tribute to a photo of the late George Kennedy who played Nielsen's police partner, Cpt. Ed Hocken.

But when the camera pans over to O.J. Simpson's portrait as Dt. Fred Nordberg, his police son, just shakes his head and goes "nah, I'm good."

Well played, well played!

NEESOM PLAYS THE SON OF LESLIE NEILSEN'S DT. DREBIN

Earlier in the trailer, Neesom is seen wearing polkadot underwear and a schoolgirl skirt. The fact that it's the typically serious, badass actor makes it all work that much more.

What's great about Neesom is that he's clearly just having fun with it - which is ultimately what the wild and absurd original Naked Gun movies were all about!

Remember Leslie Nielsen causing absolute chaos as he played a makeshift baseball umpire while Queen Elizabeth II looked on from the stands? Or the absolute hilarity that occurred during the Academy Awards in Naked Gun 33 ⅓rd starring Anna Nicole Smith? "It's the bomb!"

The reboot will feature its own cameos, including rapper Busta Rhymes, Pamela Anderson and even WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

With Seth McFarlane at the helm as the director, I have high hopes when it hits theaters Aug. 1.

