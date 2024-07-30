Photo Of Legendary Vegas Casino Closed And Gutted Is Straight Out Of Post-Apocalyptic Film

The Mirage looks pretty eerie now that it's closed.

The legendary Las Vegas resort closed down earlier in the month, and it will reopen in 2027 as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

It's officially the end of an era. The Mirage kicked off a never-before-imagined era of massive resorts dominating The Strip in Vegas.

I've had some great times at The Mirage over the years, including one time scoring the penthouse. Well, it now looks like a scene out of "The Last of Us."

Photo of the Mirage gutted and empty goes viral

The popular Vegas X account @LasVegasLocally shared a photo of the main floor of The Mirage now that it's gone, and it fits in perfectly with your favorite post-apocalyptic film.

There are no tables, the floor has been torn apart, lights are dim or not on at all, and it just gives you a bit of an uneasy feeling when seeing it.

Take a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, does that not look like it would be the perfect setting of an intense scene in "The Last of Us"? It sure does to me.

A very similar vibe. And yet, it still looks kind of cool. Imagine grabbing a beer and just walking around a completely empty and gutted Mirage.

I'm sure the memories would come flooding back for a lot of people.

I'll be in Vegas in a few weeks, and I'm definitely going to walk by The Mirage and check it out. Maybe they'll even let me inside for a couple cool pictures…..or to quickly shoot a B-level horror movie. We'll find out! Have a fun memory at The Mirage or in general in Sin City? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.