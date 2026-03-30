Taylor Sheridan's New TV Show Puts Up Absurd TV Ratings, Featured Shocking Death

"The Madison" is Sheridan's new hit series, and it stars Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Taylor Sheridan's new series "The Madison" is a massive success with fans.

The series with Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer was shrouded in secrecy ahead of its March 14th premiere on Paramount+.

Initially, it was believed to be part of the "Yellowstone" universe. That turned out to not be true at all. Instead, it's a standalone series with the plot described as follows:

"Introducing the Clyburns, THE MADISON is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

"The Madison" puts up monster viewership numbers.

Now, I was very skeptical that "The Madison" would be a hit with Sheridan's viewers, given the plot description above is nothing like his previous works.

I did get the opportunity to watch the premiere, and it was evident from the jump that "The Madison" was going to put up numbers.

My assessment turned out to be correct. Paramount+ announced that the show with Russell and Pfeiffer is Taylor Sheridan's most watched season one premiere in the history of his career.

A staggering eight million people streamed it on Paramount+ in the first 10 days since its premiere. The power of Sheridan, even when I had some doubts, proves to be unrivaled.

*WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW*

Now, I have to say that Sheridan really cooked with the script when he killed off Kurt Russell's character in the season premiere.

You need a plot development that grabs people and refuses to let go. Killing off the face of the show in the first episodes is one hell of a twist I don't think most people expected.

Now, Russell's character being killed off doesn't mean he makes no further appearances. Trust me, fans of the "Miracle" star are going to be just fine. Pfeiffer and the talented actor both crush it.

I had my doubts going in, but there's no question that Sheridan, once again, has cooked up a show fans can't get enough of. The numbers prove it. Are you watching "The Madison"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, but no spoilers! I still have a lot of episodes to go.