Spicy Preview Drops For New TV Series Loaded With Major Stars, Promises Wild Conspiracy: WATCH

"The Lowdown" with Ethan Hawke looks like it might be FX's next big hit.

Basic info:

Network: FX and Hulu

Plot: FX’s The Lowdown from Creator Sterlin Harjo and starring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist "Lee Raybon" (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa "truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of "Dale Washberg" (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Peter Dinklage and Kyle MacLachlan.

Premiere date: September 23, 2025

Episode count: Eight (via IMDB)

"The Lowdown" trailer promises crazy conspiracy ride with Ethan Hawke.

FX recently released the trailer for "The Lowdown," and it looks like Hawke hit a home run as a character unraveling a deep conspiracy.

It has the perfect tone, balancing darkness and humor. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, FX is one of the most underrated networks on TV. It doesn't get the love or praise of a network like HBO, but it has an incredible track record.

It's the network that brought people "Justified," "The Shield," "Sons of Anarchy," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and other major hits.

Now, it's bringing viewers a show starring Ethan Hawke, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Dinklage and Kyle MacLachlan. That's an outstanding cast. It also gives me the opportunity to encourage everyone to watch Nelson's Western movie "Old Henry."

One of the best Western films that I've ever seen.

It's been awesome watching the TV industry roar back to greatness over the past several years. While movies have mostly been misses, we're living in the golden age of television shows airing off of traditional broadcast networks. Hopefully, "The Lowdown" meets the lofty expectations I've placed on it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.