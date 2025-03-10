Hit TV Show Drops Terrifying Trailer For New Season, Will Have Fans Going Wild

A new look at season two of "The Last of Us" is out, and it will make your skin crawl.

Basic info:

Network: HBO and streaming on Max.

Season two plot: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Episode count: Rumored to be seven.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever and Jeffrey Wright.

Premiere date: April 13, 2025

New trailer released for "The Last of Us" season two.

The first season of the hit HBO series was awesome as viewers were taken into a post-apocalyptic world. A pandemic wiped out civilized society, and life on Earth has turned into hell for the survivors.

Ellie (Ramsey) and Joel (Pascal) had to travel the country seeking safety and refuge in season one, and viewers watched some incredibly dark and sinister story arcs unfold.

It now looks like we'll get the same kind of energy in season two, judging from a new trailer. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say expectations are sky-high for season two, and they absolutely should be. Season one was some of HBO's finest work.

Pascal and Ramsey both crushed it in the terrifying world of "The Last of Us." Every episode was a new nightmare we watched unfold.

Many shows that are dark in nature still have some uplifting moments or a light at the end of the tunnel. "The Last of Us" has neither.

It's unnerving and bone-chilling start to finish, and that's why people love it so much. I never played the games it's inspired by, but it doesn't matter. You don't need to know any of the backstory to dive in and have a great time.

Season two premieres April 13th, and we'll definitely have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts and predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.