Hit HBO Series Gets Major Update On Its Ending, Looks To Avoid Massive Mistake

Will "The Last of Us" be able to avoid the tragic mistakes "Game of Thrones" made?

The hit HBO series returns April 13th for the start of season two, and hype is through the roof. The show with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is based on a video game series about a mutated fungal infection wiping out humanity.

I never played the games, but I absolutely loved the first season. It was insanely dark and ominous, and yet, it was also impossible to look away.

"The Last of Us" creator looks to avoid mistakes made by "Game of Thrones.

Seeing how the show is so insanely popular, it wouldn't be hard for HBO to try to cook up stories that far exceed anything in the original source material.

It's a similar situation the network found itself in with "Game of Thrones." The series outlived George R.R. Martin's source material, and that resulted in an incredibly stupid and underwhelming ending.

It sounds like creator Craig Mazin will do everything possible to make sure he avoids the pitfalls "GoT" fell into.

"I am not going to go past the game. I’ll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, "Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing," Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing the show's future and if it could go past the content provided by the video games.

Fans should support whatever is necessary to make sure the show doesn't go the way of "Game of Thrones."

There was a noticeable decline in the later seasons when Martin's material was burned through. "The Last of Us" was incredible in the first season.

I have no doubt season two will be every bit as good, but better for a proper and satisfying ending than needlessly dragging it out past the source material.

I understand why people might do it for financial reasons, but it could also kill the show's reputation.

The good news is we're only 10 days away from the start of season two.