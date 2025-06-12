Unnerving Preview Released For Upcoming Movie, Plot Details Are Intense: WATCH

MGM+ has a history of success with the genre thanks to "From."

"The Institute" looks like it's going to be fascinating.

Basic info (via Amazon):

Streaming platform: MGM+

Plot: The Institute follows the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.

Source material: Stephen King book.

Cast: Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Barnes, Joe Freeman, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Hannah Galway, Julian Richings, Robert Joy, Martin Roach

Director: Jack Bender

Release date: July 13

Trailer for "The Institute" released.

The first trailer for "The Institute" was released this week, and it's absolutely going to spark interest of people who like paranormal and sci-fi content.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lots to unpack here. First, I'm getting some serious "Stranger Things" vibes from the trailer. That's not a bad thing.

It's a great thing. The trailer is legit, and I'm very intrigued about what we might get with "The Institute." It looks like MGM+ might have another hit on its hands.

That leads me to my second point. The streaming platform has a solid record of success with this kind of content.

"From" is an *OUTSTANDING* show that's in a similar genre, although with more of a focus on horror. It's one of the best shows on TV. You have to judge a network by what it's produced, and MGM+ already crushed one home run.

Can it do it again with "The Institute"? I would say hope is high.

Finally, Ben Barnes being in the cast is reason enough alone to watch it. His performance in the first season of "Westworld" is nothing short of legendary.

The man is a great talent, even if he gets a fraction of the praise he deserves. Having him in the show is a huge plus.

You can catch "The Institute" starting July 13 on MGM+. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.