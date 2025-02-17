Epic New Action Movie Is A Must-Watch......With An Interesting Spin

"The Gorge" is an awesome movie.

Basic information:

Streaming site: Apple TV+

Cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver

Plot: Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

Runtime: 127 minutes.

Release date: February 14, 2025

"The Gorge" is worth watching.

The film with Teller and Taylor-Joy premiered this past Friday on Apple TV+, and seeing as how it was Valentine's Day and I was very sick, the woman and I decided to stay in.

After some brief debate and discussion about what movie to watch, we settled on "The Gorge" after watching the trailer.

I had no idea what to expect. I could tell from the preview that there was some kind of love element to the movie, but it was also a heavy action film. Seemed like the perfect compromise for Valentine's Day.

Well, it turns out "The Gorge" is awesome. The plot revolves around two military sharpshooters sent to a mysterious gorge to watch guard over anything that might come out.

The audience - just like the two main characters - have no idea what's in the gorge, but we quickly find out. Mutated creatures attempt to escape and Levi (Teller) and Drasa (Taylor-Joy) have to fight like hell to blow them away.

Without spoiling anything, the two eventually find themselves going into the gorge, and that's where the movie really comes into its own. It's a bit hard to explain, but it almost feels like you're playing a first person shooter video game…..with a love story attached to it.

It's an incredibly fun blend of sci-fi, paranormal and action.

It doesn't take long for the viewers and Levi and Drasa to realize little is as it seems on the surface, and there's a very deep and sinister mystery to unravel.

There is truly a little bit of something for everyone with "The Gorge." It has nonstop gunfights for the guys and some romance for the ladies.

Plus, Anya Taylor-Joy is legit as an Eastern European badass.

If you're looking for a wildly entertaining movie to watch by yourself or with your significant other, I can't recommend "The Gorge" enough. I thoroughly enjoyed it…even if I watched it while feeling like death. Apple TV+ crushed it. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.