Classic 1980s Film Getting A Sequel With Original Cast: REPORT

Who's ready for another treasure hunt?

"The Goonies" was one of the best movies that came out of the 1980s. It was an epic coming of age adventure starring many people who became legit stars later in life. None bigger than Josh Brolin.

The 1985 film made around $125 million at the box office, and it appears the winds might be shifting in the direction of doing it all over again.

"The Goonies" reportedly getting a sequel

"The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead. The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027. The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros’ know they have to get it totally right. It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless," an unnamed source told The Sun.

It's not clear what stars would return, but you'd have to imagine Warner Bros. would prioritize Brolin, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen.

Corey Feldman, in theory, would also be near the top of the list, but his personal struggles and lack of a career over the past 10+ years could make it difficult. However, I definitely think it's safe to say people would be cheering for him to return if he wants to and can make it happen.

More than anything, "The Goonies" getting a remake with the original cast would be able to cash in the nostalgia factor.

I remember being a little kid and seeing the film for the first time and being captivated by the hunt for One-Eyed Willy's lost treasure. I can't even count how many times I shouted, "Goonies never die!" after seeing it for the first time.

It represents a lost era of entertainment when the sole purpose was taking people on a fun ride. It's without question one of the best coming of age stories ever told.

What will the plot be? Hard to say, but it's almost certainly going to be some kind of crazy hunt for treasure, and we wouldn't have it any other way. While I usually hate remakes or unnecessary sequels, getting a new "Goonies" film four decades later when they're all adults would be pretty cool. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.