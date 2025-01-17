Classic 1980s Film Might Get A Sequel, But Should Fans Be Worried?

It appears "The Goonies" getting a sequel might actually happen.

Word first broke several months ago that the legendary 1980s film about a hunt for treasure might get a second film with original cast members.

"The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time, but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead. The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027. The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros’ know they have to get it totally right. It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless," an unnamed source told The Sun at the time when the news first broke in September 2024.

"The Goonies" remake appears to be progressing.

Following the original report, everything went quiet when it came to whether or not a "Goonies" sequel/reboot would actually happen.

That all changed when Deadline reported this week that Warner Bros. does have something in the works, but details remain unknown.

This might be a minority opinion, but I think this is a really bad idea and completely unnecessary. The original 1985 is one of my all-time favorite movies. It's outstanding, and a ton of fun.

It's what entertainment at its peak is meant to be. It's what teenage boys dream about. A treasure hunt with the boys against some bad guys hellbent on stopping you.

The good guys win, and the bad guys lose. That's the vibe and spirit of America. Why does anyone think it's a good idea to go back to the well and change it?

How often does touching old franchises work out? Do we all remember the 2012 "Red Dawn" disaster? I sure do. Some things aren't meant to be touched. Some sleeping dogs are best meant to stay untouched.

Maybe I'll be proven to be incorrect and the sequel will be great. Maybe I'll also find an oceanfront mansion in Nebraska. I'm just not holding my breath. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.