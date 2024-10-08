Hit TV Show Gets Electric Season 2 Preview: WATCH

The trailer is out for season two of "The Diplomat."

The popular series with Keri Russell premiered in April 2023 on Netflix, and it's a criminally underrated series. It follows Kate Wyler (Russell) - the American ambassador to the United Kingdom - as she tries to put a lid on a growing crisis in the Middle East and a conspiracy closer to her than she could have ever imagined.

It's a great show for political junkies. A bit over the top at times? Without a doubt, but still incredibly entertaining and fun.

Now, we have a look at season two.

"The Diplomat" season two trailer released

Netflix released a trailer for season two Tuesday morning, and it's going to amp up fans of the series. It looks like we're going to get the same vibe and energy that we enjoyed during season one.

It really does look like season two is going to be a ton of fun, and I can't wait to see what happened.

It really does look like season two is going to be a ton of fun, and I can't wait to see what happened. Season one was a ton of fun. It looks like season two will pick up right where season one left off.

For those of you who haven't watched it yet, there was a huge twist and cliffhanger to close out season one. That's all I can say without ruining anything.

Furthermore, the cast of "The Diplomat" is very impressive. Russell isn't alone. She's joined by Rufus Sewell, but is also more than capable of carrying the series by herself.

We're talking about the woman who starred in "The Americans" - one of the greatest TV series ever made - for six seasons.

You can catch season two of "The Diplomat" starting October 31st.