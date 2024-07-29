Intriguing Trailer Drops For New Series About An Assassin: WATCH

Peacock might have a hit on its hands with "The Day of the Jackal."

The plot of the upcoming TV series, which was also a 1973 film, is described by the network as, "A ruthless assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."

You don't have to say much in order to convince me to watch a series about an assassin and the hunt for him across Europe, but if the plot description wasn't enough to get you interested, the trailer certainly will.

Peacock releases trailer for "The Day of the Jackal."

Full disclosure, I've never seen the 1973 film, but something tells me it's not going to matter. What I do know is the trailer looks awesome.

Is it possible to have a great trailer and a terrible movie or film? For sure. Look no further than Matthew McConaughey's film "Serenity" for proof of that fact.

However, I have a feeling "The Day of the Jackal" is going to meet expectations. Eddie Redmayne is a great actor, and the plot sounds incredibly intriguing.

Who's going to say no to a movie about an assassin being hunted across Europe? I'm certainly not.

It's also worth pointing out that 2024 has been an incredible year for TV. We've gotten "Masters of the Air," "Presumed Innocent," "Fallout" and season two of "House of the Dragon." Four absolute banger of series, and Peacock is now attempting to bring a little heat of its own. We'll find out if it's any good starting November 7th.