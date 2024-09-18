Country Music Trio Performs Chilling Cover Of Emotional Song: WATCH

The Castellows merging with Zach Bryan is exactly what country music fans need to hear.

For those of you who might not know, The Castellows are blowing up in popularity with the OutKick audience, and it's been a ton of fun watching our audience being introduced to them and lean into their music.

The trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and they're flying high these days. They recently released "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores. It's a massive hit, but there's a blast from the past that's also worth checking out.

The Castellows once covered Zach Bryan.

I was scrolling through YouTube when I stumbled upon an old video of the group from back in late 2023 when they covered the hit song "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves.

Naturally, I wasted no time before smashing the play button. The Castellows combined with Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves is an immediate click every single day of the week.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's honestly nothing short of awesome watching The Castellows continue to prove time and time again that they're the real deal.

It's amazing to me they're not already more famous, but they're definitely on their way. They're definitely on the climb up the country music mountain, and they're not going to slow down.

Also, they just seem like good people - a rarity in entertainment these days. They seem to represent an era that is rapidly disappearing. An era that celebrates America, family and our traditions.

We'll keep following along here at OutKick, and make sure to let me know what you think of them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.